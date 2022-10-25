Thousands of children are missing out on speech therapy as the public health care sector struggles to increase staff.
Health care workers have spent months bargaining with the Department of Education for pay parity for social workers and speech pathologists.
They are calling for equal pay and conditions as school psychologists to help increase the void in the public sector and prevent the gap between Tasmania and the rest of Australia from increasing.
CPSU organiser Jess Greene said the pay disparity for social workers and speech pathologists has left a dire need for these professionals.
"This week is children's week, and CPSU are calling on the government to support children's wellbeing and development by investing in allied health services in schools," she said.
"School social workers and speech pathologists are telling us that they don't feel valued and that their workloads are unmanageable. Social workers are often first responders in a crisis, handling complex mental health concerns and child protection matters."
Advanced school social worker Virginia Gray said social workers are dealing with the same "gruelling work" as school psychologists but without the same conditions.
"As a result, the system is in crisis and our young people are not getting the service they need. And we have ongoing issues with recruiting and retaining staff," she said.
Ms Gray said demand was increasing with mental health needs in children and young people rising in Tasmania but with less staff, workers can only focus on reactive measures.
"We're really only seeing the pointy end," she said.
"We're not getting to that other work that we will be doing around prevention."
At a minimum there would be one social worker per 500 students according to the Australian Association of Social Work.
Advanced skills speech language pathologist Sarah Green said she is seeing more and more young children not getting an opportunity to access speech therapy.
"More than 2500 Tasmanian children are missing out," she said. "One in eight children will have a speech language or communication need and that is how many are missing out."
Ms Green said while there should be 45 speech therapists working in education, at this stage there is 27.
"We're seeing more students than ever starting kindergarten, not having seen a speech pathologist before," she said.
"We know that the longer children with speech, language and communication needs go unseen, the more money it costs to to remediate them later on at school."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.