Man threatened to bash partner

A 27-year-old father placed on a family violence order, threatened to keep bashing his partner until he could see his children.
The man pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to driving with drugs in his system on two occasions and one count of breaching a family violence order.
Police prosecutor Dave Mathieson said the man appeared in the Magistrates Court on November 23, 2021, and was served with a family violence order, and was ordered to not directly or threaten a number of people within the order.
On September 13, 2022, the man attended an appointment at community corrections and appeared to be "erratic and agitated".
Mr Mathieson said the man was annoyed he was unable to see his children as the complainant would not let him have contact.
Mr Mathieson told the court, the man said he was going to bash the complainant and the man said "I'm going to keep bashing her until I get to see my kids, and I will just get her when I see her in the street".
The court was told the man said he did not care that it would make it harder for him to see his children and he was happy to go to prison.
"The defendant voluntarily attended Launceston Police Station, and participated in an interview. He stated he had a lot going on at the moment, and he just wants to see his kids.
"He also stated he had no intention to carry out the threats," Mr Mathieson said.
On April 5, 2022, at about 3.50am, the man was pulled over for a random breath test and submitted to a roadside oral fluid test. He tested positive to methamphetamine and amphetamine.
On April 11, 2022, the man was intercepted in Newnham and undertook a random breath test. He also tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC.
The man's solicitor, Gemma Burgess, said his client was expecting a new child with a different partner.
She said her client was working on his sobriety and had no ability to carry out the threats.
"He was merely frustrated and accepted that those threats were inappropriate and he is committed to improving his life," Ms Burgess said.
She also said her client regretted driving under the influence of drugs.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said such threats need to be taken seriously.
The man was disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay a fine of $724 for the driving offences. For breaching a family violence order, he was fined $250.
Mr Stanton also ordered the man to pay $272 in courts and levies and was also ordered to pay $147 compensation for the oral fluid analysis. Convictions were recorded.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.