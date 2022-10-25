The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Court

Man pleads guilty to breaching family violence order and driving with drugs in his system

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
October 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man threatened to bash partner

A 27-year-old father placed on a family violence order, threatened to keep bashing his partner until he could see his children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.