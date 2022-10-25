The Launceston office of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd - the last of the so-called "Big Four" professional services firms with a presence in the city - is to close by the end of the year, Deloitte Tasmania Managing Partner, Damien Bones, confirmed.
"A decision has been made to not continue with our current premises, embrace a new way of working that provides flexibility in terms of where, when, and how people work, and consolidate our Tasmania operations into one formal office location in Hobart from January 2023," he said.
"All Launceston-based partners, principals and employees will continue to live, work and support northern Tasmanian organisations in Launceston. We acknowledge this may change the way some people work, and we are supporting our people throughout this period of transition."
The firm stressed that it was not leaving Launceston.
"Deloitte Australia remains committed to servicing clients in Launceston, and we will remain present in the market," Mr Bones said.
"We reiterate our commitment to continuing to service our Northern Tasmanian clients."
Before Deloitte, the last of the big firms to close its Launceston office was KPMG in March 2020.
That office closure wasn't without controversy - it prompted some of the Launceston-based KPMG tax and audit partners to defect and start their own Launceston firm - Newton & Henry - instead of moving to Hobart.
