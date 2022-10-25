The Examiner
Deloitte to close Launceston office, but will still service northern clients, firm says

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated October 25 2022 - 2:29am, first published 1:24am
Deloitte will shut its Launceston office at the end of this year - the last of the "Big Four" accountancy firms to do so. Picture by Ben Seeder

The Launceston office of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd - the last of the so-called "Big Four" professional services firms with a presence in the city - is to close by the end of the year, Deloitte Tasmania Managing Partner, Damien Bones, confirmed.

