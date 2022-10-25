TAC claims Aboriginal man 'left lying naked in pool of blood'

An unknown number of police officers allegedly assaulted a Tasmanian Aboriginal man before leaving him naked in a cell, lying in a pool of his own blood.
The Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre (TAC) claims that the 20-year-old man was taken into police custody on breach of bail, was thrown into a cell and held face down while his clothes were cut from his body, and was left lying in a pool of blood.
Tasmania Police Deputy Commissioner Jonathan Higgins said Professional Standards had completed an initial assessment of the incident, and no immediate action will be taken in relation to the police officers involved.
TAC campaign manager Nala Mansell has called for an independent investigation into the incident.
"An unknown number of police and custodial officers proceeded to brutally assault the young man, leaving him bruised and bloodied," Ms Mansell said.
"He was then left lying naked in a pool of his own blood for over 12 hours, with his calls for medical nad legal assistance from the on-duty officers being ignored.".
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor raised the matter in parliament on Tuesday.
Ms O'Connor asked Police, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Felix Ellis about what action he would take "to get to the bottom of this shocking allegation of police brutality".
"Obviously, police do a very difficult job but there is a level of expectation among our community that people are cared for when they are in their charge as well," Mr Ellis said.
Police said the man alleges that he was assaulted while detained at the Hobart Remand Centre overnight on October 20-21. He was formally charged on October 22 with various matters, including aggravated assault, resisting a police officer, threatening a police officer and assault of a police officer.
Deputy Commissioner Higgins said a review of CCTV footage at the Hobart Remand Centre and the cell has occurred as part of the initial assessment.
"Professional Standards has secured clear CCTV footage which captures all interactions between police officers, prison staff and the complainant," he said.
"The Integrity Commission will be notified and in all matters has oversight over Professional Standards matters."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the matter would be fully investigated.
