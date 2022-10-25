TAC claims Aboriginal man 'left lying naked in pool of blood'

The Examiner
Aboriginal man assaulted in custody and left lying in a pool of blood in alleged police brutality

By Isabel Bird
Updated October 25 2022 - 7:34am, first published 4:15am
An unknown number of police officers allegedly assaulted a Tasmanian Aboriginal man before leaving him naked in a cell, lying in a pool of his own blood.

