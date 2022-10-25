Video extracted from accused woman's mobile phone shown to jury

A short video extracted from the mobile phone of accused woman Kelsey Maree Ford was played to a jury on Wednesday.
Detective Constable Taneika Starr said the 29-30 seconds displayed a time of 4.17am on March 29, 2020.
Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 32, Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24 have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Medcraft at Downlands in the early hours of March 29, 2020.The Crown alleges all five were present when Mr Medcraft was struck with a sword to the back of the leg causing his death from blood loss.
The defence says they acted in self defence.
The video was played to the jury.
It appeared to show footage of the inside of a car and a hand on a door.
Yelling could also be heard.
Constable Starr was cross examined by defence counsel Fran McCracken and said it was not a definite time on the video.
Evidence so far in the trial reveals the fatal incident occurred about 3.50am.
Last week the jury heard that Mr Sheehan's then partner Tameika Macaulay-Close urged Ms Ford to get video of an expected confrontation between Ms Ford's group and that of Mr Medcraft.
Constable Starr said that examination of phones showed communication between Mr Medcraft and Mr Deverell and between Mr Medcraft and Ms Ford.
A forensic scientist Paul Holloway told the court that blood stains had been found in three distinct areas of Ritchie Avenue.
There were also blood stains found on the interior and exterior of the silver Suzuki driven by Ms Ford.
The trial continues on Tuesday morning.
