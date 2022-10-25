Tasmanian Tigers ready for return to Launceston

The Tasmanian Tigers are ready to play in Launceston for the first time since 2009, facing Victoria from 2pm on Wednesday.
With the Tigers playing at UTAS Stadium for the first time, captain Jordan Silk has only played one game of Big Bash for his Sydney Sixers at the venue.
"I'll be leaning on those [Hurricanes] guys to see how the wicket plays but we expect it to be a pretty good batting wicket like most one-day wickets are," he said.
"Like any game, we'll access it on the run but it could be the other way around this game, we'll see."
None of the 13-man squad for the UTAS Stadium clash played in the last match in Launceston but Silk and Jackson Bird played in the 2012 match in Burnie - the Tigers' last Tasmanian game not in Hobart.
The Tigers boast three of the league's top-four runscorers - Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott and Jake Doran - but Victorian top-order batters Matt Short and Peter Handscomb are also in form.
Silk is hoping his bowlers, who will be without the rested Peter Siddle, can get them early.
"It's always crucial in one-day cricket, if you can take wickets in those first 10 overs it can set you up," he said.
"They are things we did really well with the ball in our first two games and we've got a naturally aggressive bowling attack so we'll definitely be targeting their top order.
"We know how good of form a lot of those players are in ... but I think our bowling attack is more than up to getting a few early wickets."
Despite the threat of forecasted rain, Silk said his players were ready for it.
"We're not foreign to that as cricketers, we know we're going to have games that will be interrupted," he said.
"I think the team that stays the most engaged throughout the day will come away with the points."
Replacing Siddle in the squad is Launceston-born Gabe Bell, who is in line to play just his second one-day game for the Tigers.
Starting cricket at Launceston Grammar, Bell followed some mates to George Town, where he was identified as a future prospect and has been in the Tigers' program ever since.
"I'm not sure if I'm playing yet but I'll just prepare as if I am and if I get the opportunity, I'll be up for it," he said.
"I've been in a few [match] squads, but I think it's a great struggle to have, being in a really strong squad.
"We've got lots of quality bowlers so anytime I feel like I'm not playing, I'm still just going to prepare like I'm in the mix and if my time comes, then it comes."
