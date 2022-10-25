Brighton trainer John Luttrell will have only three runners at Mowbray on Wednesday night but could go home with a double courtesy of two former Victorian horses racing in good form.
Maarkle will be chasing her third win from her past four starts in the Class 3 Handicap while Renascence will be trying to make amends for a narrow last-start defeat in the Benchmark 60 Handicap.
Luttrell said both horses were at the top of their game and should go well again.
"Maarkle hasn't really run a bad race since she came from Victoria," the trainer said.
"She's won two of her five starts and a couple of times when she's been beaten they've been really good runs coming from last."
Melbourne owner Shane Davis sent the five-year-old mare to Luttrell to train and retained a share.
"They said she should have won a maiden over there but, really, I don't think they thought she was much good," Luttrell said.
"She'd had 17 starts without winning a race.
"When I got her, she wouldn't eat much and I had to treat her for ulcers then she started to put on weight and work really well.
"She now looks very good in the coat and is very healthy and sound."
Apprentice Taylor Johnstone had her first ride on Maarkle when she won at Mowbray a fortnight ago and told Luttrell the mare "felt like she had gears."
"Taylor had a job to pull her up," the trainer said.
"Some of the times she's been running for her last 400m have been really good."
Renascence, a seven-year-old with four wins to his credit, was bought online by a couple of Luttrell's stable clients.
"He was a cheapie but is a magnificent-looking horse and he did run some good races over there," the trainer said.
"He's been placed over 2000m a couple of times and the owners were keen to get him back out over a bit of ground.
"He's very fit and I expect him to lead or camp on the speed.
"A bit of rain won't hurt him either and I think it will take a good horse to beat him."
Renascence was beaten less than a length by Stelladoni at his third run in Tasmania at Elwick 11 days ago.
St Leonards greyhound trainer Josh Wright had the numbers in his favour in the prestigious George & Eileen Johnston Puppy Championship final in Hobart on Tuesday.
But he didn't need them.
One very talented youngster in Harden Up Johnny was enough for Wright to take home the major share of the $9000 prizemoney.
Wright also had three other runners - all from the same litter as the winner - and they included third placegetter Hey Thunder.
Harden Up Johnny, the $3.60 second favourite, worked his way to the lead from box 8 and proceeded to space his rivals by almost seven lengths.
Finloch Cash ($14) got past Hey Thunder ($41) late to take second place while favourite Raider's Guide ($2.50) ran fourth after copping significant interference.
Wright said pre-race that Harden Up Johnny had been the standout dog since the Sennachie - Silent Boloney litter was broken in.
The January 2021 dog has now won seven of his 11 starts.
Brighton trainer Blake Pursell hopes to have Million Dollar Chase winner McInerney back in his kennel for at least part of the Tasmanian summer carnival.
"I'm hoping to have him back to tackle the group races but I have a couple of others that could (also) make the grade," Pursell said at the launch of a new $100,000 feature-race bonus backed by Tasracing and Ladbrokes.
The bonus, to be split 50-50 by the owner(s) and trainer, will be paid if the same dog can win The Chase, Hobart Thousand and Launceston Cup,.
A consolation bonus of $25,000 will be paid if the same dog wins any two of those races.
"Winning two is genuinely achievable and is a big incentive in itself," Pursell said.
Pursell trained McInerney in Tasmania before the dog was transferred to his father Brendan in Victoria for an interstate campaign that culminated with a win in the world's richest greyhound race at Wentworth Park in September.
Small fields will be the order of the night when the three and four-year-old Sires Stakes series continues in Hobart on Sunday.
Only the second heat of the Granny Smith for the four-year-old mares has attracted a capacity field.
The Raider Stakes heat for the four-year-old males has only five runners as does the Globe Derby heat for the three-year-old males.
The Bandbox heat for the three-year-old fillies has six.
Second round fields -
GLOBE DERBY: Hurricane Rock, Magician, Mayleejae Eagle, Joe The Bookie, Mucho Mover.
RAIDER: Jack James, Rocknovertime, Lancelot, Stormy Sanz, Maxi Jolt.
GRANNY SMITH: Miss Barty, Lalasa, Looby Lombo, Carols Judge, Lafond, Forgot The Wallet, Living On Orare, Czarina, Szabolski Leis, Indianna Sanz, Written In Silk, Sweet Amour, Stepping Stones (em).
BANDBOX: Miscellaneous, Macaria, Desynchronosis, Baby You A Song, Hivoltage Glenwood, Mays Place.
Early market movers with tab.com.au for the meeting at Mowbray.
Race 1: Royal And Tough 7.50 to 6.00; Shooting North $4 to $3.40.
Race 2: Rockierro $13 to $7; Vivre Is The Word $$7.50 to $6.
Race 3: Geegees Sunshine $3.30 to $2.70.
Race 6: Lady $26 to $18.
Race 7 (prior to scratching of fav. Outbound): Gee Gee Als Prince $4.80 to $4; Terracotta $21 to $15.
Race 8: Ashmania $5.50 to $4.80.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.