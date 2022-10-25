A projected increase of extreme weather means Tasmania must continue to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change, state Environment and Climate Change Minister Roger Jaensch says.
Asked if the state government believed Tasmania's recent flooding represented the effects of climate change, Mr Jaensch said the government recognised climate changes already under way would affect the state's way of life, industries and environment "in our lifetimes".
"Tasmania's climate projections indicate that Tasmania is projected to experience increases in the severity and frequency of extreme weather events, including extreme heat, bushfires, storms and flooding events," Mr Jaensch said.
"This is why Tasmania must continue to do its part in the global response to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change."
He said climate change projections would be updated in coming months.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during his recent Tasmanian visit in the wake of the flooding said farmers were worried climate change would mean extreme weather got even worse.
Mr Albanese visited flood-hit Latrobe and Deloraine last Wednesday, saying: "My heart goes out to the communities who have been impacted."
Mr Jaensch said the state government's Climate Change (State Action) Amendment Bill was being debated in parliament and would "put in place a nation-leading framework on climate change".
"It includes legislating a target of net zero emissions, or lower, from 2030, which will be the most ambitious target in the country and one of the most ambitious in the world," he said.
"In coming months, the government will update climate change projections for Tasmania, undertake the first statewide climate change risk assessment and begin development of the first emissions reduction and resilience plans for key sectors, including one for agriculture, in partnership with industry."
He said the plan for the agriculture sector would consider ways to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change, and would build on initiatives already under way.
That included:
Unions Tasmania is pushing for a three-way partnership with business and government to develop a state transition authority aimed at:
In its 2023-24 state budget submission, the peak union body called for $50,000 in funding for it to coordinate a targeted research project "to establish climate impacts on Tasmanian workers and the needs of Tasmanian workers, to form an evidence base for policy making about renewables, climate and future industries."
It also argued for "a program of conditional co-investment in strategic industry sectors that involves strong consultation with workers and the community, and that seeks to maximise social, environmental and other long-term benefits to Tasmanians."
Unions Tasmania has opposed the $3.8 billion Marinus Link Tasmania-Victoria electricity interconnector project, despite it being supported by the federal Labor Albanese Government, the Victorian Labor Andrews Government and the Tasmanian Liberal Rockliff Government.
"Rather than sink money into a white elephant, we should be looking to build new industries with clean energy right here," the Unions Tasmania submission said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.