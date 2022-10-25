The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Projections indicate Tasmania can expect more and worse extreme weather events, Climate Change Minister Roger Jaensch says

By Elise Kaine and Sean Ford
Updated October 25 2022 - 12:54am, first published 12:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Environment and Climate Change Minister Roger Jaensch. Picture by Eve Woodhouse.

A projected increase of extreme weather means Tasmania must continue to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change, state Environment and Climate Change Minister Roger Jaensch says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.