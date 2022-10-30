The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Environment

UTAS researcher Dr Matthew Fielding finds quolls and Tasmanian devils needed for ecosystem balance

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
October 30 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Feral cats - captured here on Dr Fielding's camera trap - would become more dominant if native species such as devils and quolls went extinct. Picture by Matthew Fielding

Like many carnivores, the Tasmanian devil spends a lot of its time scavenging roadkill and carcasses for its food.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.