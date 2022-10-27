City of Launceston councillors have agreed to write to Dorset Council regarding the proposed North East Rail Trail development.
While the development application for the Lilydale Falls Reserve carpark and rail trail was withdrawn, the previously submitted petition was still discussed at the last City of Launceston council meeting.
The petition, which had more than 500 signatures, asked the council to write to Dorset Council, the developers of the rail trail, to "to cease and desist from all plans and activities leading to the destruction of the integrity of the North East Rail Line".
The North East Rail Trail line refers to a disused rail corridor spanning across the two council lands.
City of Launceston would have to approve a 14-kilometre recreation rail trail from Lilydale Fall Reserve to Wyena.
The 14-kilometre trail between Wyena and Scottsdale was previously approved by Dorset Council.
The battle of the trail has been ongoing for years. While some support making the rail corridor into a walking and cyclist trail, others wish to see the rail remain in its condition.
There are health concerns around the rail trail with heavy metal toxin arsenic leeching into the ground and water, but also the impact to farming land.
This was the concern for farmer Elizabeth Cute, who spoke during last week's meeting.
She said her land represented 17 years of hard work and she feared losing it should the track go ahead, as part of the railway corridor runs through her property.
"The main concern for me is the physical environmental damage this proposal will have on my property and the surrounding areas when which will cause financial and personal loss if the proposal was to go ahead," Ms Cute said.
She said releasing the toxins in the ballast along the train line would have "detrimental and catastrophic environmental damages to the local ecosystems".
The recommendation suggested council ask the chief executive officer to write to Dorset Council, requesting that Dorset Council undertake community consultation directly with the Lilydale community to establish community sentiment in relation to construction of the Rail Trail and associated works at the Lilydale Falls Reserve.
The sentiment would be used to inform the City of Launceston's position on consent to commence the work.
Launceston executive officer Michael Stretton said contamination land/materials management was "beholden upon the applicant, or landowner, or in this case the railway corridor manager have responsibility for managing that."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
