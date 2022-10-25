Long-time junior footy coach Daniel Smedley has been nominated for the Ricky Ponting Service to Sport Shield as part of The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.
The shield acknowledges a volunteer. Smedley was praised for making a significant contribution to grassroots football development in Northern Tasmania including at club level, Auskick, umpiring and talent identification.
As per his nomination, this year he completed his 21st season as an Auskick coordinator/coach.
He was also the Prospect Park Sports Club president and Prospect Hawks JFC vice-president.
He coached the Hawks' under-16 boys' team and the under-16 NTJFA representative side.
Meanwhile, Smedley was the Northern Tasmanian Football Umpires Association junior development coach. His nomination highlighted there was a record 32 teenage umpires out of 56 umpire appointments for NTJFA grand finals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.