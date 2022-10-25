The Australian Senior Amateur championships were held at Launceston Golf Club last week over 54 holes.
With perfect conditions for the first two days and overcast conditions on the last day, entrants played in ideal conditions.
Sue Wooster followed up her runner-up finish in the Victorian Amateur with a convincing win by three strokes over Nadene Gole.
Gole had won the recent Victorian Amateur in a play-off over Wooster.
This was Wooster's third Australian Amateur in succession after wins in 2018 and 2019 and COVID-19 seeing the 2020 and 2021 events not being held.
"After traveling around the world this winter, it is really special to come home and win my national title," Wooster said.
Mark Lavender held his nerve to finish in a tie with Mark Allen and prevail in a three-hole playoff to claim his first national title.
After leading on day one with a sharp five-under par, a five-over par on day two saw Lavender drop to equal leader after 36 holes.
Allen and Lavender dueled the final 18 holes to finish one shot in front of Kiwis Tony Chettelburgh and Brent Paterson.
Revenge awaits for the Kiwis in the Trans-Tasman challenge to be played at Tasmania Golf Club near Hobart this week.
It was a pleasure to watch an Australian event being held in Launceston and the golf club presented their course in excellent order.
The contribution of the nearly 40 women and men volunteers was duly noted and is a credit to the club along with the management, staff and catering.
Bicheno have postponed their spring tournament from November 11-13 to March 3-5, 2023.
This is due to the ongoing rain and future forecasts. Entrants are requested to contact their accommodation provider regarding the change.
Launceston Golf Club have completed their championships and Jorjah Bailey has defeated Zahara Rehrmann, one-up after 36 holes, to win her third consecutive title.
A-grade handicap went to Sally Gibb over Pip Leedham, whilst B-grade went to Annette Hibbs over Jenny Abey and Dianna Hughes claimed C-grade over Catherine Elliott.
Greg Longmore claimed his sixth Men's title with a convincing 14/13 win over Shayne Walker.
Longmore shot a scintillating eight-under par in the morning 18 holes.
Tim Gregory defeated Derek Lynch in A-grade handicap 4/3. B-grade scratch went to Chris Nobes 2/1 over Greg Levett whilst the handicap saw Rick Sindorff victorious over Ross Neal, 5/4.
C-Grade resulted in Sam Arnold winning 4/3 over Dale Edmunds and Peter Moore took out the handicap 2/1 over Fergus Eastaugh.
Congratulations to all finalists and the referees for their voluntary time.
Entry forms for City Week at Scamander River are at all clubs and available to download at www.northerngolf.com.au/fixtures.html
Also Thirlstane, Sheffield and Poatina's Williams Patmore challenge forms are available.
The Iris Meek A grade, June Atkinson B grade, Frances Hudson C grade and Shirley Atkinson senior event is to be held at Riverside golf club on Sunday 13th of November. Entries close on Tuesday 1st of November 2022. Further information from info@northerngolf.com.au or 0418 909 589.
Taxi golf have rescheduled their recent Exeter postponement to Sunday November 6, weather permitting.
Northern Golf's AGM was to be held on October 26 but has been rescheduled to Wednesday, November 16 at 7pm at Launceston Golf Club.
Results of Prospect Vale men's foursomes on October 15: A-grade 36-hole gross: Ronan Filgate and James Fiddian 156, R/up: Robbie Berne and Matt Berne 161.
B-grade 18-hole gross: Greg Powell and Rod Campbell Snr 88, R/up: Leigh Holloway and Peter King 89 c/b.
C-grade 18-hole gross: Jack Van Winden and John Briggs 92, R/up: John Cullen and Scott Limbrick 100.
Mixed foursomes, October 23: Div.1 gross: Robbie Berne and Julie Berne, R/up: Duane Morgan and Tammy Hall 82.
Div.2 gross: Darren Cook and Michelle Stocks, R/up: Steve DeBruyn and Mary Faulkner 97.
