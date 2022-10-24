Friends of alleged George Town murder victim David Jenkins have started a gofundme page for him.
Mr Jenkins was allegedly stabbed in Lambert St George Town on Saturday night.
Organiser Rocky Harback wrote: "After a tragic incident in George Town Saturday night I'm trying to raise a couple of dollars to help out a great family and friends of mine with the loss they have had."
"Anything is greatly appreciated at this time of need," he said.
Mr Harback said a target of $5000 had already reached $1758.
Three men, Luke Anthony Shaw, 30, Patrick Kenneth Dolbey, 37, and Paul William Shaw, 32, appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon on a charge of murder.
They were remanded in custody until November 23.
Dang Smith said :"Hey mate thinking of you and your family, please let us know if I can do anything."
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
