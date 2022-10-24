The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

EDITORIAL | Get ready for some bitter budget medicine

By Editorial
Updated October 24 2022 - 9:02pm, first published 8:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What will Dr Jim prescribe us tonight?

Dr Jim Chalmers is willing to dispense a spoonful of sugar to help the medicine go down.

Has Dr Jim Chalmers been talking the economy down in order to prepare people for a horror Abbott-Hockey style budget or has he been lowering expectations in order to under-promise and over-deliver?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.