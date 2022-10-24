What will Dr Jim prescribe us tonight?

Dr Jim Chalmers is willing to dispense a spoonful of sugar to help the medicine go down.
Has Dr Jim Chalmers been talking the economy down in order to prepare people for a horror Abbott-Hockey style budget or has he been lowering expectations in order to under-promise and over-deliver?
That is the multi-billion dollar question.
While there is no doubt the government is facing a grim economic outlook, the budget bottom line is better than when Josh Frydenberg released his final budget thanks to extra revenue off the back of increased resources and energy sales as a result of the war in Ukraine.
Stronger than expected employment figures have also kept JobSeeker expenditure down and generated additional tax receipts.
And, despite the doom and gloom, middle-class Australians with a savings buffer built up during the pandemic have been spending freely.
While that's good news in that the economy has been more resilient than many, including the Treasurer, have been predicting, its also bad in that it keeps the pressure on the Reserve Bank to increase interest rates.
These positives are more than offset by increased spending on defence, health, aged care, child care and the NDIS however.
The cost of rebuilding in the wake of the ongoing flood emergency is also going to be a big ticket item for years to come.
Australians are living in a two speed - and possibly even three speed - economy. The comfortably well off are weathering the turmoil in reasonable shape.
The working poor, of whom there are many, are in a perfect storm of soaring inflation, rising fuel prices and housing costs.
And, at the bottom of the heap, those on fixed incomes including pensioners and those on JobSeeker, the disabled, and the elderly, have no prospect of immediate cost of living relief. As always the most vulnerable pay the highest price.
The winners in Tuesday night's budget will be those interests and organisations the ALP pledged money to during the election campaign. It doesn't want to start breaking promises so soon.
This means some projects and programs, regardless of merit, are untouchable.
Much of the money to honour the ALP's election promises is coming at the cost of billions of dollars of infrastructure projects in rural and regional communities.
A cynic could be excused for saying that while money promised by the party that loses is "pork barrelling", money promised by the winners is "fiscally responsible" spending. That's politics.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.