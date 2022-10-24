Subdivision across from racecourse knocked back

A controversial planning application for a six-lot subdivision across from the historic Longford Racecourse has been voted down.
The proposal was submitted by property developers Carlton and Peter Dixon last month after they purchased the 15,800-square-metre block - located at 81 Brickendon Street - via an auction.
The latter attended Northern Midlands' final council meeting prior to the local government elections ending, where he addressed the eight councillors present.
Mr Dixon said he didn't understand how objectors could argue the development - which he recently agreed to delay for three years to appease Tasracing - could negatively impact properties neighbouring the low-density residential site.
Nevertheless, to address the concerns of those against the works, he revealed an offer had been made to construct a six-foot collarbone fence along the dividing lines of each bordering property.
One of those properties belongs to council candidate and long-time Longford farmer Richard Archer who pleaded with councilors to consider denying the application. He claimed to have experienced negative outcomes from similar developments over the past two decades, including pet dogs killing lambs on his farm.
"The previous subdivisions have been hundreds of yards away, but this one's within 20 metres," he said.
A similar sentiment was echoed by Michael Morris, who took exception to the council planner's verdict that the subdivision would not create conflict with his nearby equine veterinary clinic.
"I find it utterly baffling how he could come to this conclusion without speaking to me or witnessing my businesses operations which sometimes sadly involve horses being euthanised, a practice occasionally undertaken by gunshot," he said.
When councillors were asked to move and second the planner's recommendation to approve the application there was a 30-second silence before Cr Calvert and Cr Brooks both volunteered.
They were also the only councillors to raise their hands when mayor Mary Knowles asked who was in favour of approving the application.
They justified this by suggesting all was in accordance with the planning scheme, prompting speculation from the pair that a tribunal could later become involved.
"Every time we see a situation like this appealed we're almost never successful and we end up throwing away about $30,000," he said.
The duo were outnumbered by the remaining six councillors and the proposal was officially knocked back.
The Dixon's had an approved 44-lot subdivision adjacent to Australia's oldest continually running horse racing track taken to RMPAT by disgruntled locals in March. It was upheld.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
