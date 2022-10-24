The Mount Lyell Copper Mine's potential saviour is examining extra mining resumption scenarios, including one that would lessen reliance on diesel trucks and cut haulage costs.
New Century Resources Limited - which has an option to acquire the historic Queenstown mine - told the ASX a prefeasibility study into a potential restart of mining was progressing well and was targeted to be finished by the end of 2022.
"The completion timing has been extended to allow more time to consider valuable mining scenarios that have emerged during the study process," it said.
"One of these scenarios involves the refurbishment of the manual handling system, using the hoisting shaft to potentially lower haulage operating costs considerably and also reduce the reliance on diesel truck haulage."
New Century said early works on its Mount Lyell feasibility study had started.
A resource definition drilling program was completed in the September quarter, with results pending.
The mine has been on care and maintenance since three workplace deaths in two incidents in 2013 and 2014.
New Century's ambitions for the operation include tackling some of the widespread environmental damage from the old mine's earlier decades.
The copper price has weakened in recent months, although it remains significantly above its 2020 average.
Multi-nation miner MMG Limited - which operates the Rosebery Mine on the West Coast - said the declining London Metal Exchange copper price in the September quarter was "on the back of the weakening macro-economic outlook and the strong US dollar".
"The market is now looking towards the potential for stimulatory measures or stabilisation policies from China after the key Party Congress on October 16, 2022," MMG said in its September quarter production report.
"This, combined with the expectation of a slower pace of the US Federal Reserve's tightening, could provide some support to prices in the fourth quarter."
New Century said it finished the September quarter "materially" debt-free and with $73 million in cash on hand and a $35.7 million concentrate inventory.
It said it achieved record production at its Century zinc project in Queensland during the quarter.
