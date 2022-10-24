The Examiner
New Century exploring extra restart options for Mount Lyell

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated October 24 2022 - 9:01am, first published 8:57am
A misty Queenstown day. Picture by Sean Ford.

The Mount Lyell Copper Mine's potential saviour is examining extra mining resumption scenarios, including one that would lessen reliance on diesel trucks and cut haulage costs.

Local News

