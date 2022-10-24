The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Premier's comments on second bridge welcomed

Jess Flint
By Jess Flint
Updated October 24 2022 - 8:28am, first published 8:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridge idea is welcomed

Premier Jeremy Rockliff's revelations on Saturday that the possibility of a second bridge over the Cam River has "never been ruled out" has been welcomed by community leaders from the North-West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Flint

Jess Flint

Journalist

I'm a North-West raised journalist whose favourite things include Tassie wine, good music, and political faux pas. Got a story? Send me an e-mail - Jess.Flint@theadvocate.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.