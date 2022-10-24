Bridge idea is welcomed

Premier Jeremy Rockliff's revelations on Saturday that the possibility of a second bridge over the Cam River has "never been ruled out" has been welcomed by community leaders from the North-West.
The events of the last 36 hours reinforce the fact that a second bridge could well be of great benefit- Premier Jeremy Rockliff - Saturday, 22 October.
This followed Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson's assurance on Friday that the government is "very open to duplication in the long term".
On Saturday Mr Rockliff said: "The events of the last 36 hours reinforce the fact that a second bridge could well be of great benefit".
The revelations came as a surprise to Waratah-Wynyard mayor Robby Walsh, who was of the understanding that a secondary bridge across the Cam River wouldn't be available once the original is decommissioned.
Cr Walsh said he was "completely dismayed" when he heard the old bridge was being brought down.
During the planning phase, Council were under the impression that the new bridge would be secondary to the existing bridge, Cr Walsh added.
When asked about Mr Rockliff's comments on Saturday, Mayor Walsh said that there had been no previous mention of a crossing further south, but he "welcomes the idea if it's on the agenda for consideration".
Options for a potential crossing could be found at a narrower part of the river (pictured).
Murchison independent MLC Ruth Forrest said "it's really good to see (the Premier's) mind open on this".
Ms Forrest said that a plan, commitment, and budget for a second bridge should be released as a matter of priority.
Critical infrastructure should be prioritised over "discretionary infrastructure" Ms Forrest added, again pointing to the proposed Hobart stadium as an example of "discretionary".
Burnie City Council general manager Simon Overland said "council would welcome discussions with the state government about alternative crossings over the Cam River at the appropriate time".
Meanwhile, Braddon Labor MHA Anita Dow said "Tasmanian Labor at the last state election supported two bridges, two accesses across the Cam River; that was our commitment to the people of North-West Tasmania".
Ms Forrest has sponsored an e-petition which calls on the government to undertake a thorough review of issues surrounding the Cam River bridge.
The petition calls for the existing Cam River bridge to be retained until a "full and proper analysis is undertaken to identify possible alternative routes across the Cam River"
Mr Ferguson reiterated his previous comments, saying "the new bridge that we are building right now has been specifically designed to cope with severe flood events. These events prove our decision to replace it was right."
Traffic disruptions will continue this week, with repairs expected to be completed by the end of the weekend.
"Our team is focused on getting the Cam River bridge fully reopened as soon as we safely can, and not a day longer than absolutely necessary,'' Mr Ferguson said.
I'm a North-West raised journalist whose favourite things include Tassie wine, good music, and political faux pas. Got a story? Send me an e-mail - Jess.Flint@theadvocate.com.au
