The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Ritchie avenue resident saw Kelsey Ford hold a woman to stop her getting up on fatal night

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated October 24 2022 - 8:21am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Bakes leaves the Supreme Court in Launceston. Picture Rod Thompson

An eyewitness to the fight in which Bobby Medcraft died said she saw two women she knew fighting in her street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.