An eyewitness to the fight in which Bobby Medcraft died said she saw two women she knew fighting in her street.
Shania Whitehouse, of Ritchie Avenue, Downlands, said she was woken by loud noises and screaming on March 29, 2020.
Ms Whitehouse said undid her bedroom window and yelled "what's going on".
She said a man replied: "It's not our fault they came to my sister's house."
Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 32, Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24 have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Medcraft at Downlands in the early hours of March 29, 2020.
The Crown alleges all five were present when Mr Medcraft was struck with a sword to the back of the leg and that all are criminally responsible. The defence argues that they acted in self defence or defence of another.
She said she recognised an altercation between two females. "Did you recognise them?," crown prosecutor Elizabeth Avery asked. "Yes Kalinda [Mr Medcraft's partner] and Kelsey," she said. "They were yelling and then it got physical."
Ms Whitehouse said she had seen them punch each other and then Kalinda fell to the ground. She said she was on the ground for 10-20 seconds.
"Kelsey was kind of holding her back from getting up, she was just holding her there," Ms Whitehouse said.
"What was Kalinda doing?,' Ms Avery asked. "Screaming," Ms Whitehouse said.
Ms Whitehouse said she saw a person lying face first in the garden bed between her home and the next door neighbour. "I thought he was spewing [vomiting], I'm not quite sure," she said.
"Eventually Kalinda got back up and ran over to the person lying on the ground," she said.
Also yesterday Ms Ford's then partner Tyler Bakes rang his friend Cody Sheehan because he was scared when Bobby Medcraft and friends rocked up at his house.
He said Mr Medcraft was extremely agitated when he came to his home looking for Lucas Ford.
Mr Bakes said he rang his friend Cody Sheehan. "I was a bit scared at the time," he said.
Mr Bakes said that Mr Medcraft took his shirt off in a verbal altercation with Mr Sheehan in the middle of the road. After police dispersed the two groups from outside his Thorne St home there was a big argument.
"I think there was going to be a fight," he said. "I didn't want Kelsey to go.
The jury heard a recording of a phone call made by Mr Sheehan from custody. "I know I used a knife, I hit him on the back of the leg with it," he said.
Mr Sheehan said in the phone call on April 20, 2020, that he didn't know what was real and what was not because it all happened so fast.
He said he remembered seeing blood on Mr Ford and Mr Deveraell and that he was freaking out.
In an interview with police on March 29 Mr Sheehan said he had not been responsible for the stabbing.
But he admitted touching the sword in the car.
"Who took it out," a police officer asked.
"No comment," Mr Sheehan said.
"Was it you?," he asked.
"No," Mr Sheehan said.
Mr Sheehan said that he did not stomp Mr Medcraft but had kicked him in the back.
Justice Robert Pearce allowed jurors to retuire to the jury room to look at photographs of the deceased Mr Medcraft taken at the Royal Hobart Hospital by Constable Melissa Bartulovic.
"They are a little more confronting than some you have seen," he said.
He said he would allow them time to see and get used to them.
Constable Bartulovic was aked about 15 photographs which included closeups of a gash to the back of Mr Medcraft's leg which the jury has already heard caused his death through blood loss.
