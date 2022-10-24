The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania Police names new Deputy Commissioner

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
October 24 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police Minister Felix Ellis, new Deputy Police Commissioner Jonathan Higgins, and Police Commissioner Donna Adams.

Former Launceston police inspector and Western District commander, Jonathan Higgins, has been appointed as the new Deputy Police Commissioner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.