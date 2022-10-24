Students from Launceston Church Grammar School have lent a helping hand to a charity.
Members of Fraser house raised funds to help those suffering with Fragile X, which is an inherited genetic condition that causes intellectual disability, and behavioural and learning challenges.
Fragile X ambassador Brent Colgrave, who was two sons who suffer with the condition, said that it was a wonderful effort from the students.
"Through selling drinks and cakes and biscuits at school the different tutor groups within Fraser house managed to raise $2800," he said.
Executive Director of Fragile X Association of Australia Wendy Bruce said the money would be a great help.
"Fragile X Association is a small charity. Our mission is to support people living with Fragile X to live their best possible lives through connection, understanding education and advocacy," she said.
"We will utilise the funds raised by Fraser House to increase connection and to raise awareness in the disability support sector."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
