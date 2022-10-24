George Town stabbing: Three charged with murder

Three men have been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Mount Direction man at George Town on Saturday night.
The men, aged 30, 32, and 37, all from George Town, have been remanded in custody and will appear at Launceston Magistrates Court on Monday night.
Police said they responded to a report of a disturbance on Lambert Street on Saturday night between "four friends allegedly known to each other" at about 8.30pm.
The 34-year-old Mount Direction man was found by emergency services with multiple stab wounds and, despite receiving medical attention, died at the scene.
All three men charged were taken into custody on Sunday afternoon, with one of the men located at Launceston Airport allegedly waiting to board a plane to leave the state.
Police allege a knife was the weapon used in the attack.
However, as of Monday afternoon police said they had not been able to recover the knife, and have not confirmed how many times the man was allegedly stabbed.
In a statement on Sunday, Detective Inspector Melanie Groves said police had multiple resources which had been deployed to multiple scenes in relation to the investigation.
"We have specialist resources from forensics, from uniform, from criminal investigation, forensic science services Tasmania, and other specialist resources that we are deploying to bring this to a peaceful and safe resolution," Detective Inspector Groves said.
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
