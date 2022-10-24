The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Court

George Town stabbing: Three charged with murder

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated October 24 2022 - 7:26pm, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Town stabbing: Names of alleged attackers revealed in court

Three men have been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Mount Direction man at George Town on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.