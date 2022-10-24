The Examiner
Ole Ole may become the chant over Tasmanian summer racing carnival

GM
By Greg Mansfield
October 24 2022 - 7:30am
Siggy Carr wins on promising mare Ole Ola at Mowbray on Friday night. Pictures by Peter Staples
Has The Look, ridden by Chelsea Baker, gives trainer Nigel Schuuring the first leg of a Mowbray double.
Wesley Vale trainer Gaetan Delon has promising stayer Rising Light entered for Mowbray on Wednesday night.

Connections of beautifully-bred filly Ole Ola were disappointed she missed her chance to run in a Tasmanian Oaks but they could get some compensation over this season's summer carnival.

