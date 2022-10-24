Connections of beautifully-bred filly Ole Ola were disappointed she missed her chance to run in a Tasmanian Oaks but they could get some compensation over this season's summer carnival.
The now four-year-old by Cox Plate winner Adelaide from quality Tasmanian mare Genuine Blonde was an impressive maiden winner at Mowbray on Friday night.
She was having only her second start when she led throughout over 1400m.
Jockey Siggy Carr reported the mare was still doing things wrong and would continue to improve.
Part-owner Neil Walsh said that a knee issue had stopped Ole Ola's three-year-old campaign before it started.
"We really thought she was going to be an Oaks filly but she was just showing a bit of immaturity in the knees," Walsh said.
"It was painful that we had to stop with her but Scott (Brunton) did the right thing and gave her a break.
"She's come back well and now it's full steam ahead.
"She didn't have a lot of luck at her first start but Siggy has given her a great front-running ride tonight which is her bread-and-butter and what she does best."
Co-owner Mandy Gunn shared Walsh's enthusiasm.
"She's a gorgeous-looking filly with a very exciting future," she said.
Ole Ola was bred by Andrew Scanlon from the six-time winner Genuine Blonde who won her first four starts as a two-year-old before winning the Thousand Guineas and being placed in the Strutt Stakes at three.
Her other foals include Launceston Cup winner Genuine Lad, listed two-year-old winner Radha Rani and handy sprinter-miler Jeremiah.
Whitemore trainer Nigel Schuuring has scaled down his team to just three horses due to outside work commitments but it didn't stop him getting a double at Mowbray.
After winning the Class 1 Handicap with $6 chance Has The Look, Schuuring blew punters out of the water with $51 outsider Willby Rules in the Benchmark 68 Handicap.
Has The Look is raced by his wife Kristy who said the five-year-old mare had been working well but they were cautious of her chances, thinking she might have needed further.
"We decided to give her one more run over 1400m before stepping up to a mile and it worked out well after Chelsea (Baker) was able to get her into a good rhythm in front," the owner said.
"But Willby Rules' win was a surprise considering he'd never won on grass."
The eight-year-old, who was bred by the Schuurings and is raced by Kristy's parents Tony and Judy Rowe, has won 10 races on the Devonport synthetic track.
However he has only recently returned to racing after a 21-month break due to a hock injury.
"We were just planning to give him some runs (on the grass) for fitness before maybe having another go at the Golden Mile at Spreyton which he's won before," Kristy explained.
"So it's an absolute bonus to pick one up."
Due to the state of the track, the four barrier trials scheduled for Longford on Tuesday morning have been moved to Spreyton.
At this stage, the opening two-year-old trial of the season is still listed for Mowbray on Friday morning.
Mowbray has eight races with 73 acceptances on Wednesday night.
Rising Light is back from Victoria to contest the fastest class race on the program, a benchmark 76 over 1620m.
The five-year-old had three starts for trainer Tegan Keys for consecutive wins at Elwick and Spreyton in August before a close fifth when well backed at Mornington on September 24.
He is now back with part-owner Gaetan Delon at Wesley Vale and will be reunited with David Pires who has won four races on him.
Pires has also ridden his main rival, Mywordsis, as his past two starts with that horse now to be ridden by Siggy Carr.
Tasracing and Ladbrokes are set to offer a new $100,000 bonus if the same greyhound can win Tasmania's three biggest races.
It will cover The Chase (formerly Devonport Chase) in Hobart on November 24, Hobart Thousand on December 15 and Launceston Cup on February 4.
If it doesn't go off, a consolation bonus of $25,000 will be paid if any greyhound can win two of the three races,
Full details will be released on Tuesday.
There are still 34 horses chasing a start in next week's Melbourne Cup after fourth declarations were taken on Monday.
The latest scratchings have elevated beaten Caulfield Cup favourite Smokin' Romans to 23rd in the order of entry and guaranteed a start.
Nine of the 10 horses outside the top 24 are in Saturday's Lexus Stakes (formerly the Hotham Handicap) and will leap-frog into the field if they win.
In TAB market order the fourth acceptors are -
6.00 Deauville Legend
7.00 Loft
13.00 Durston
13.00 Without A Fight
15.00 Montefilia
17.00 Duais
17.00 Gold Trip
17.00 Hoo Ya Mal
17.00 Vow And Declare
21.00 Camorra
21.00 Lunar Flare
21.00 Smokin Roman
21.00 Young Werther
26.00 Emissary
26.00 Knights Order
26.00 Realm Of Flowers
26.00 Stockman
34.00 Alegron
34.00 Numerian
41.00 Daqiansweet Junior
51.00 Grand Promenade, Interpretation, Point Nepean, Tralee Rose; 101.00 Arapaho, Crystal Pegasus, High Emocean, King Of The Castle, Makram; 201.00 Chapada; 301.00 Harmysian, San Huberto, Schabau, Serpentine.
New online wagering operator Betr is offering $101 any runner (maximum bet $10) up until final acceptances are taken on Saturday night.
