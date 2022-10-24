The Tasmanian Masters Games was as much about participation and socialising as it was medals - and that spirit was never more evident than at the woodchopping at Exeter on Sunday.
Competition featured men over 60 and women over 50 competing in underhand and standing chops as well as single and double-handed sawing, and even axe throwing, attracting competitors from all over Tasmania, as well as Victoria, the ACT and Queensland.
With the men split into 60s, 70s and 80-plus, the event was also a celebration of contributions made to the sport over many years.
Huonville's Garry Lovell needed a wheelbarrow to take his medals home, winning five golds, one silver and a bronze.
Competing in the 60-69 year age group, Lovell's golds came in the 275mm standing and hard-hitting championship, 250mm standing handicap, 275mm underhand handicap and the axe throwing.
Lovell scored 13 points in the axe throwing final, with East Coast veteran Mick Tucker and Deloraine's Bill Youd tying for second on points, before Tucker won a throw-off 4-3 to clinch silver.
Blackwood Creek's Terry Hodgetts was also a multiple winner in the 80-plus 225mm and 250mm standing championships, 275mm underhand and standing hard-hitting championship.
Queensland husband and wife Shayne and Emma Maxwell might have some explaining to do at the airport metal detector on the way home as well.
Emma won the 300mm women's single-handed sawing championship and Shayne won the 60-69 years 275mm standing handicap, with the pair also combining to win both the 375mm double-handed sawing championship and handicap events.
Tucker also struck double gold in the 60-69 years 275mm underhand championship and 250mm standing championship, which also saw a dead-heat for bronze between Lovell and Burnie's David Maine.
Wynyard's Darrel Hunt won the 75-79 years 225mm and 250mm standing championships, while Queensland's Jillian Stratton also bagged the women's 250mm underhand championship and handicap events.
