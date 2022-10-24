It was common for Viv Blackwell to be taken out of class to do menial jobs in the schoolyard while his fellow students received an eduation.
That exclusion meant that Mr Blackwell had to work to obtain basic literacy skills much later in life.
He is one of about 5000 Tasmanians who have participated in Libraries Tasmania literacy service, part of the government's 26TEN literacy and numeracy initiative.
Mr Blackwell said he was compelled to participate in the service as his experience at school had set him behind.
"Because I wasn't engaging with all the other kids, I was put out in the yard, painting seats and washing windows," he said.
Mr Blackwell said he believed he was doing well with his reading, improving on his spelling, adding that his confidence has been boosted.
"Just sort of blows my mind when I can spell a word," he said.
Libraries Tasmania strategy and engagement director Anita Planchon said through the service, a literacy co-ordinator in one of the state's libraries assessed the different needs of a person so they could be matched with a volunteer tutor who had the skills to help them.
"Of course, being in the library is really valuable because we have a lot of opportunities for people to borrow books," she said.
"We have what we call the 26TEN collection, which are easy reads to start to help people to start to read."
Education Minister Roger Jaensch said more than $7 million had been in employer grants and community grants to progress 26TEN where people lived and worked.
"Literacy is the key to our social and economic prosperity, so the role of 26TEN is vital in making it possible for Tasmanians to participate, contribute and get the help they need," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.