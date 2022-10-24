State Animal Welfare Act amendments to ban the use of prong collars in Tasmania have dog training experts divided.
A bill to amend 11 parts of the act was tabled in Tasmanian Parliament last month, following advice from the Tasmanian Animal Welfare Advisory Committee last year.
Changes to animal welfare laws include giving new powers to officers for the possession of animals or entry into a premises to provide immediate assistance to animals, exemptions for animal research protocols, and a ban on the use of pronged dog collars.
Submissions as part of consultation on the change have expressed both support and opposition to the ban.
Professional Dog Trainers of Australia president Steve Courtney said correct use of the prong collar caused no harm or injuries and could be a breakthrough for dogs who had not succeeded with other training aids or methods.
"Without access to the prong collar, these dogs will have no hope at living a full life and may present danger to other animals and members of the public," he said.
"Trainers without access to prong collars will be suggesting putting more dogs to sleep."
Animal Care Australia president Michael Donnelly said there were sound animal welfare reasons to utilise prong collars as part of training procedures.
"Banning prong collars will do nothing to improve animal owners' understanding of animal behaviour or training, but it will limit the tools available to the experts who are the ones resolving the issues," he said.
"Limiting the available tools, which failing to address the real issue here - the lack of education - would be a huge failing of an animal welfare review and amendments to the act."
Professional trainer Sarah Campbell said trainers needed to adhere to being force-free and not use aversive-based methods.
"The prong collar is considered an aversive training technique as it utilises both positive punishment and negative reinforcement," she said.
"A prong collar is designed to be aversive to the dog by applying an unpleasant stimulus that the dog is aiming to avoid."
RSPCA Tasmania chief executive Jan Davis said some dog trainers recommended the use of collars, even though more humane methods were available like rewards based training.
"The RSPCA is opposed to the use of pronged collars due to the potential risk of injury, pain and suffering they cause," she said.
