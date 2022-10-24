Talented swimmers from Launceston Aquatic and South Esk swimming clubs are among the age group swimmers of the year.
Swimming Tasmania has announced some of its annual prize winners.
Age group swimmers of the year - 11 years (Eastern Shore Sharks scholarship): Emmerson Lowry (South Esk), Alex Stephens (Sandy Bay); 12 years: Daniel Francis (HC Swim Club), Maya Bearman (Hobart Aquatic); 13 years: Eli Jones (HC), Abbie King (SE); 14 years: Justin Rolle (HA), Taylor Brock (Launceston Aquatic); 15 years: Daniel Shilcock (HC), Bonnie Smith (HA); 16 years: Blake Stretton (SE), Jessica Homan (LAC); 17 years: Jensen Walton (Cradle Coast), Matilda Smith (HA); 18 years: Max Giuliani (HA), Amy Muldoon (LAC).
The Melissa Carlton Trophy for multi-class swimmer of the year was awarded to South Esk's Sophie Hills.
Hills was invited to attend the Australian Para Grand Prix in Queensland at the beginning of May followed by the Swimming Australia/Swimming Queensland training day as part of her TIS Para-Sport Academy scholarship and was able to training alongside the national development squad.
In another great year, Hill broke numerous Tasmanian records at home and interstate and also performed well at the Australian Age Swimming Championships in April.
Swimming Tasmania said further awards will be announced in due course.
Swimming Tasmania's open water swimmers of the year are Billie Roger and Sam Askey-Doran, who both train with Hobart Aquatic, and the awards were based on performances at open water events at Tasmanian beaches last summer.
The pair both competed at the Queensland open water titles in October.
Roger was second in the 19 years and over 5km event and 12th in the open competition. Askey-Doran was eighth in the 19 years and over 10km event and 12th in the open race.
Meanwhile, an open water swim clinic, aimed at triathlon, surf sport and open water swimmers, takes place on the morning of November 5 at Bridport Surf Life Saving Club. The surf club and Launceston Triathlon Club are hosting the event, which is catering for all swimming abilities. It costs $20 for members and $35 plus insurance for non-members.
Those keen to compete in Surf Life Saving Tasmania's nine-event program of ocean swims are looking forward to the first event at Carlton Park on November 26. Bridport's popular swim the pier is on January 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.