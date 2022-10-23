The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmanian Masters Games held on North-West Coast

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated October 23 2022 - 6:45am, first published 6:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lessons from the Tasmanian Masters Games held this weekend on the North-West Coast will build towards a bigger event in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Advocate who is interested in telling stories from North West Tasmania.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.