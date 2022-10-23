Lessons from the Tasmanian Masters Games held this weekend on the North-West Coast will build towards a bigger event in 2024.
That's what games president Steve Martin says.
"We are certainly going to have a debrief and pick up where we can improve, there's always room for improvement," Martin said.
"One big item will be a webpage so everyone can see what's going on."
The multi-sport event went ahead with the support of 16 different sports, which Martin believed would nearly double in two years time.
"I think mountain bike, soccer, netball and hockey would be the ones keen to come on board [for the next games].
"They didn't meet the threshold to provide a competition and unfortunately had to withdraw from this one.
"The willingness was there, but unfortunately there were inter-state competitions they had to compete with.
"We'll be looking at the time tabling closely for the next one, but it will be in October 2024."
Some sports forged ahead despite low participation numbers, including athletics and gymnastics.
"I think those who registered wanted to be part of something special," Martin said.
"We were running against the clock.
"... it's something for the North-West of Tasmania to be proud of."
Road closures due to flooding cut-off some routes between the Coast and Exeter, where the woodchopping was held.
It's something for the North-West of Tasmania to be proud of.- Steve Martin
However, Martin said hesitations on the impact rain could have on the games largely hadn't come to fruition.
"All-in-all the numbers were good," he said.
"It went extremely well. All the sports represented took part on time and enjoyed the weekend.
"It's success stemmed from the professionalism of the clubs and volunteers involved.
"I haven't had any bad feedback."
He said each sporting competition had run smoothly, with the first ones running from Thursday through to Sunday.
"Everyone was very complimentary on there being a multi-sport event and meeting other participants from interstate and across the state," he said.
"There was a really good feelings ... it was great and showed what the masters is all about. Of course there was competitiveness there but when all was said and done it was for fun and you could see that on the courts. The sportsmanship was there."
Having visited pickleball, smallbore and air rifle and wheelchair basketball, Martin said it had been a wonderful experience.
"All are keen to be on board for 2024," he said.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Advocate who is interested in telling stories from North West Tasmania.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Advocate who is interested in telling stories from North West Tasmania.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.