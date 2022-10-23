Greater Northern Raiders women's coach Darren Simmonds had an inspiring message for his side after they recorded a win and a loss against Clarence on Sunday.
"I reckon that's probably the youngest side we've ever put out," he explained.
"So to come down South and play a reasonably strong side like this - we've had a lot of wins and made a lot of trips to Hobart but I don't think I've ever been more proud of a performance.
"I reckon the average age of our side today was 18 so to perform like we did with such a young group is a real credit to them."
In two tight Cricket Tasmania Premier League games at a windswept Kangaroo Bay Oval, Raiders emerged with one win and plenty of credit.
Simmonds said they lost the first game by eight runs and won the second by 15.
Having been 1-8 after five overs, Clarence recovered to post 4-104 in the morning fixture, captain Jessie Mudaliar top scoring with an unbeaten 30 and Erin Fazackerley adding 24.
Meg Radford led the bowling attack with 2-4.
Alice McLauchlan and Curtis anchored the run chase but Raiders were undone by three runouts.
In the second match, Raiders posted 3-128 on the back of a dominant 64 not out off 60 deliveries from opener Kate Sherriff.
"She batted fantastically well," Simmonds said.
"That was really pleasing for her. We've been keen to give her an opportunity at the top of the order and it was a very mature innings for an 18-year-old. She had good partnerships with Ava and Montana Bradley.
"We then bowled really well to hold them to 113 with Ava getting another couple of wickets.
"Our bowlers were terrific across the whole day, even though we lost the first game.
"I could not be prouder of the whole team effort across the board."
