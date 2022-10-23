Tasmanians told to prepare for more wet weather

Tasmanians are being urged to prepare for wet conditions developing again this week.
With the weather forecast to be wet across Tasmania from Monday to Thursday this coming week, particularly across the northern, eastern and south-eastern parts of the state.
"I urge all Tasmanians to be aware of the forecast over coming days, and prepare again for wet conditions," Tasmania SES Acting Director Leon Smith said.
"While there is still some uncertainty in the weather forecast for the coming week, at this stage it is looking increasingly likely that heavy rainfall is most likely to occur throughout Tuesday evening and early Wednesday, which will increase riverine levels."
Advice from the Bureau of Meteorology received on Sunday forecasts 4-day rainfall totals through to midnight Thursday are expected in the range 50-100mm about parts of the north, east, and southeast, with possible localised falls in excess of 100mm, especially across north-eastern Tasmania.
With catchments across the north and east heavily saturated from recent rains, with widespread areas of standing water, further rainfall over the coming days will lead to further increases and accumulation," Mr Smith said.
"I urge everyone to be aware of the forecast conditions, keep up-to-date with the situation in your area and have a plan to keep safe. Knowing your flood risk and understanding whether your street and home are prone to flooding are important.
"As always, SES crews will be prepared and resourced to assist if needed."
To stay up to date, and for more information, visit:
For assistance:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.