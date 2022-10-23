The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

EDITORIAL | Event a sign of community's togetherness

By Editorial
Updated October 23 2022 - 9:01pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Event a sign of community's togetherness

That the Burnie 10 was able to go ahead at all could be heralded as something like a miracle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.