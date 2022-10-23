The Examiner
Star Scottsdale pacer breaks Tasmanian record for two-year-old

GM
By Greg Mansfield
October 23 2022 - 11:00am
Karalta Artemis, driven by Todd Rattray, sets a track record for two-year-olds in Hobart on Friday night. Pictures Tasmanian Trotting Club
Well-named The Brooklyn Brawler has won both his starts in Tasmania after a two-year layoff.
Favourite favourite Iden Boutique sat in the death to win the first heat of the $60,000 Bandbox Stakes.

Smart two-year-old Karalta Artemis regained his best form in emphatic fashion when he won in record time in Hobart on Friday night.

