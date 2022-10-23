Smart two-year-old Karalta Artemis regained his best form in emphatic fashion when he won in record time in Hobart on Friday night.
The Kent Rattray-trained gelding went 1:56.3 to better the state record for two-year-olds of 1:56.7 set by Offthetopofmyhead at Mowbray in 2016.
The previous Hobart age record was 1:56.9 set by Rocknovertime in September 2020.
Karalta Artemis had been a beaten favourite at his two previous starts after breaking but Rattray was optimistic he would bounce back.
"I don't know why (he was breaking in the score-up) but I changed a couple of little things and he was still working well," Lietinna-based Rattray told the Tasracing web site.
"I thought if he did everything right he might be too good for them and the time didn't surprise me."
Rattray said that Karalta Artemis pulled up well and would now head to the heats of the $60,000 Dandy Patch Stakes in Hobart on November 11.
Todd Rattray had the Huntsville gelding away safely from his second row draw and settled fifth before working to the death at the bell.
The $2.60 favourite dashed to the front on the home turn and drew clear to score comfortably.
Pipers River trainer Kristy Butler is building an amazing record with horses returning from injury, the latest being former Kiwi pacer The Brooklyn Brawler.
The injury-plagued seven-year-old won first-up from a two-year layoff in Hobart on September 25 and showed plenty of grit to score again at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Despite being pressured strongly early, driver Kayleb Williams held the lead on the $1.40 favourite and then held out a late challenge from Jawbreaker to get the money by a half head.
Butler said that The Brooklyn Brawler, a winner of 10 races in New Zealand and Victoria, had been "riddled with problems" before arriving in Tasmania and there had been times when it looked like he might not make it back to the track.
She said the gelding had only been in her stable for about a month prior to his Hobart win "so full credit must go to Mary-Jayne Mifsud (his part-owner).
"She has done a remarkable job with him and sent him over in top condition," the trainer said.
"He looks that well he could go straight into the show ring."
Victorian trainer Emma Stewart maintained her perfect record in Tasmania this season when Longfellow led all the way in the first heat of the $60,000 Raider Stakes.
Although he might have given punters who took $1.04 a brief scare when he had to be shaken up by driver Allan McDonough in the home straight, the Easter Cup winner finished up scoring quite comfortably by 6m from Agouda Ruler and Stormy Sanz.
Second favourite Lancelot broke gear and had to be pulled up.
Stewart has now had runners in 12 races in Tasmania this year and won them all.
The four heats of the Sires Stake races were all won by the favourites.
Iden Boutique sat in the death to win the Bandbox heat and Mickey Oh led for the last 1500m in the Globe Derby heat.
Tasmanian golfing legend and long-time harness owner-breeder Elliott Booth, 80, races Iden Boutique and part-owns Mickey Oh with Chris and Matthew Howlett.
Winning machine Melnrowley came from one-out, two back to dominate the Granny Smith heat by 10m in easily the fastest of the four races.
Schoolboy Devonport reinsman Brodie Davis scored his first win in unusual circumstances on Stevie Jolt in the Rating 50-54 Pace.
Favourite Queenofdance looked set for victory until she broke in the closing stages and had to be restrained by her driver.
Stevie Jolt and Star Watching both ran past her in the shadows of the post.
There was only 6.7m between the first nine horses across the line.
Davis,16, had his first drive in a race only a month ago.
1- FFA, 2200m: 2.90 fav. AHA REACTION (B Yole, N Ford) 1, 12.00 Cullenburn (R Hillier) 2, 4.00 Diamonds N Cash (M Yole) 3, 4.40 Rockandahardplace 4. 1/2 hd, 3.4m. 1:57.7.
2- RATING 67-74, 2200m: 1.40 fav. THE BROOKLYN BRAWLER (K Butler, K Williams) 1, 13.00 Jawbreaker (R Backhouse) 2, 8.50 Hickstead (R Hillier) 3, 26.00 Eureka 4. 1/2 hd, 1.8m. 1:58.7.
3- BANDBOX HEAT, 2200m: 1.90 fav. IDEN BOUTIQUE (C Salter, M Yole) 1, 3.00 Baby You A Song (R Hillier) 2, 3.40 Mays Place (G Rattray) 3, 101.00 Miscellaneous 4. 1.3m, 2.6m. 2:01.9.
4- GLOBE DERBY HEAT, 2200m: 3.00 fav. MICKEY OH (M Howlett, M Howlett) 1, 8.00 Joe The Bookie (R Hillier) 2, 3.30 Magician (G Rattray) 3, 8.50 Mayleejae Eagle 4. 1.6m, 13.4m. 2:01.9.
5- GRANNY SMITH HEAT, 2200m: 2.15 fav. MELNROWLEY (C Hayes, G Rattray) 1, 19.00 Barooga Rock (N Emery) 2, 16.00 Lesya (L Older) 3, 23.00 Iden Miss Lucy 4. Protest 4v3 dismissed. 10m, 10.3m. 1:58.4.
6- RAIDER HEAT, 2200m: 1.04 fav. LONGFELLOW (E Stewart, A McDonough) 1, 61.00 Agouda Ruler (C Castles) 2, 51.00 Stormy Sanz (G Rattray) 3, 19.00 Iylac Beach 4. 6m, hd. 2:02.
7- RATING 60-66, 2200m: 1.33 fav. LYNRYD SKYNRYD (S Lukac, D Ford) 1, 10.00 Equity Stride (N Ford) 2, 15.00 Beam Me Up Chopper (T Rattray) 3, 34.00 Castle Retreat 4. 4.9m, sht 1/2 hd. 2:00.1.
8- RATING 50-54, 1680m: 26.00 STEVIE JOLT (S Davis, B Davis) 1, 10.00 Star Watching (T Rattray) 2, 2.00 fav. Queenofdance (M Yole) 3, 7.50 Sporty Ben 4. 1/2 hd, sht 1/2 hd. 1:58.7.
9- RATING 45-49, 2200m: 5.50 SPORTS ILLUSTRATOR (H Woods, H Woods) 1, 4.40 Ionthebullion (D Ford) 2, 7.50 Iden Black Prince (M Howlett) 3, 9.00 Star Rocker 4. 1.3m, 9.2m. 2:02.5.
Race 10 too late for publication deadline.
