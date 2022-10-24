Getting support for menopause

With World Menopause Day in October, it's a good time to discuss the impacts of menopause.
Family Planning Tasmania's general practitioner Virginia Baird said menopause and peri-menopause was something people needed to be informed about.
"This is an important issue for a large part of the population," she said.
Dr Baird who specialised in sexual and reproductive health said there was treatment for severe peri-menopause symptoms.
"Majority of women will go through go some symptoms of menopause and there is something we can do about it," she said. "We can be a bit more considerate of women going through it."
Dr Baird said the shortage of GPs and COVID has has an impact on women seeking out help around their health.
"Most of menopause is going to be managed by GPs and at the moment with wait times to get into GPs and shortage of GPs, there'll be women who won't be getting help," she said.
Menopause can be treated by GPs, Dr Baird wanted to make sure women knew they didn't have to wait on lists to see a gynaecologist to seek help with symptoms.
Menopause hormone treatment can help relieve crippling symptoms like hot flashes, it can also help improve heart health.
"We know that estrogen replacement improves your cardiovascular risk while you're on it, and when we stopped, then suddenly the rates of human cardiovascular disease go up for women," she said.
There are other benefits for peri-menopause treatments such osteoporosis. "Estrogen replacement therapy is as good if not better than the types of medications people are prescribed for osteoporosis," Dr Baird said.
Jean Hailes and Family Planning Tasmania webpages offer further information regarding symptoms of peri-menopause.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
