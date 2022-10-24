Council looks to better partnership with Aboriginal community

Councillors felt it was fitting one of their last acts was to sent out a draft plan to help foster the councils ties with the Aboriginal community.
At the final council meeting for the current City of Launceston councillors, the Draft Aboriginal Partnership Plan was passed.
The purpose of the plan is to guide and enhance the council's engagement with Aboriginal people and was developed through conversations with "a range of Aboriginal people in Launceston and surrounds," according to the council report.
The draft plan itself includes three target areas - continuous improvement, building internal capacity, closing the loop.
The hope for this plan was for council to have a more meaningful relationship with the Aboriginal people and community.
The council want to remove hurdles and create dialogue with Aboriginal people on proposed significant maintenance work, capital works, plans, strategies, services, policy changes and anything else that may impact on the lifestyle or amenity of Aboriginal residents. Council also seek to employ more people from the Aboriginal community.
Actions in the plan include a development of a "Panel of Knowledge" to guide the Council in its engagement with Aboriginal people, develop an agreed set of Aboriginal protocols, including a cultural protocol for the provision of Welcome to Country and Acknowledgement of Country, which will include an annual budget allocation and implement an Aboriginal cultural awareness training program for staff.
The plan will now go through a community engagement process.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.