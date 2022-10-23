The Examiner
Regulator data shows rise in reporting of health professional misconduct notifications

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated October 23 2022 - 4:03am, first published 2:25am
Regulator data shows rise in health professional boundaries being crossed

Data from Australia's health regulator finds that Tasmanian health professionals are failing to maintain appropriate sexual and other boundaries with their patients at higher rates than the rest of Australia.

Isabel Bird

