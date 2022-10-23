Regulator data shows rise in health professional boundaries being crossed

Data from Australia's health regulator finds that Tasmanian health professionals are failing to maintain appropriate sexual and other boundaries with their patients at higher rates than the rest of Australia.
The behaviour of more than 300 Tasmanian health professionals became known to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) across 2021-2022, while across Australia, there were 9700 notifications across more than 590,000 health professionals.
Health professionals can be reported by colleagues and patients for practising while intoxicated, putting the public at risk while practising with a health issue impairment or for not acting to professional standards, as well as for sexual misconduct.
There are 16 health professions governed by notification rules which includes doctors, nurses, midwives, occupational therapists, pharmacists, paramedics, physiotherapists, podiatrists and psychologists.
Every complaint is a serious complaint ...the AMA certainly holds professional boundaries standards as high as we possibly can.- AMA state president John Saul
Meanwhile, the rates of boundary transgressions including sexual misconduct more than doubled in Tasmania in the last two years, up from 21 in 2020 to 2021 to 41 the following year up until May.
This rise in misconduct represented an average rate of boundary notifications in Tasmania of 0.21 per cent, with the national rate sitting at 0.14 per cent.
The data was released by AHPRA national director of notifications Matthew Hardy as part of his statement to Tasmania's Commission of Inquiry into the government's responses to child sexual abuse in institutional settings.
Australian Medical Association state president John Saul said all notifications must be taken seriously.
"Every complaint is a serious complaint," Dr Saul said.
"The AMA certainly holds professional boundaries standards as high as we possibly can. We cannot condone a drop in any professional boundaries at all, but how we interpret these figures needs a closer and independent review of each individual case."
Dr Saul said changes to complaint processes as a result of inquiries at the Launceston General Hospital would improve scrutiny.
"What will result is a far more robust [system]."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.