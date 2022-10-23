Tuesday, October 25 is the last day to hand in local government postal ballots.
Voters can still drop off their ballots at their council office before 2pm on Tuesday.
Around 67 per cent of City of Launceston ballots have been returned - leaving 33 per cent of ballots remaining.
This is just below the state-wide average of 68.10 per cent.
The highest return rate was Kentish with 78.82 per cent.
Voting in local government elections is now compulsory, with the Tasmanian Government supporting the changes earlier this year. The fine for not returning voting ballots is $34.60.
University of Tasmania regional development professor David Adams said compulsory voting may not lead to a 100 per cent return rate initially.
"Voter turn out is likely to increase from around 55 per cent up to 75 to 80 per cent," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.