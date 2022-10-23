The Examiner
Ballots need to be dropped into council office

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated October 23 2022 - 4:12am, first published 4:00am
Postal ballots need to be dropped off at local council offices by 2pm Tuesday.

Tuesday, October 25 is the last day to hand in local government postal ballots.

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

