Dangerous hooning in CBD needs to stop

Last night my neighbour's parked car was side swiped by a vehicle that lost control on the corner of Charles and Brisbane streets as a result of the widely accepted practice of ''hooning'' around Launceston's CBD.
This anti-social and dangerous tradition flies in the face of the council's aspirations of a healthy, liveable Launceston.
Images from last night's damage to private, commercial and council property are symbolic of a war zone rather than a city focused on the peaceful enjoyment of residents and visitors.
The 'blockie' route comprises York, Charles, Paterson and George streets.
Earlier this year, after dining along the route, witnessing the hooning through a constantly vibrating glass window, I watched my friends walk to their car near the corner of Paterson and George streets.
One of the hooning cars lost control speeding around the corner and fish-tailed towards my friends with their two children.
Nobody was injured this time but how many near misses before somebody is.
Who will have blood on their hands when someone is eventually killed?
The driver that loses control, the council for inaction, the under-resourced police or the residents and businesses whose silence implies acceptance of the practice?
Nothing much has changed over the years. That can't continue.
Surely we as a city are better than this?
Now I know why I don't go into the CBD.
A family lunch at Samuel Pepy's Cafe 10/10, food 10/10, service 10/10, ambiance 10/10 - what could possibly go wrong?
City of Launceston parking - only one hour available, on a new parking meter.
Not enough time to A) find venue, B) order food and drinks, C) eat lunch.
Return to vehicle, $25 parking fine, thank you City of Launceston.
Will I be coming again? No.
Larry the cat must be getting very confused in 10 Downing Street with the constant change of occupants.
Senator Jonothan Duniam asks "where do we draw the line at allowing people to freely observe their beliefs?"
There is a simple answer: when it causes harm to others.
Andrew Thorburn is no longer the chief executive of Essendon because of the anti-LGBTIQA+ views expressed by the church he led, views he refused to repudiate.
These views cause real harm to LGBTIQA+ people, including increased risk of mental ill-health and suicide. That is why Essendon is opposed to them.
Every time we hear about someone being "discriminated against because of their religion" it is actually because of their harmful anti-LGBTIQA+ views.
By supporting religious freedom without limitation regardless of the harm done, Senator Duniam is saying he endorses harm against LGBTIQA+ people or at least thinks LGBTIQA+ people are legitimate collateral damage.
Following the recent massive rain event over south eastern Australia and northern Tasmania, Trevallyn Lake spilled water into Cataract Gorge again.
Hydro Tasmania Lake Levels website shows spilling commenced at about midnight on 8 October and peaked at about 3.5 metres above the spillway on 16 October.
The lake was spilling at about 1.3 metres at the end of October last year and has spilled eight times since, including once in January and twice in March, normally dry months.
Spilling occurred during almost all of May and June and a peak of about 2.5 metres over the spillway was reached in August.
Hydro Tasmania would have a good estimate of the volume of water which has entered Cataract Gorge due to these spills. I presume it would be an immense volume of water.
What has been the effect of these flood flows in the Tamar Estuary?
Has a significant amount of silt been flushed out of the estuary?
Or have these flood flows simply introduced more silt into the estuary?
Ross Warren, Devonport
