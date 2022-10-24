The Examiner
Letters to the Editor | Dangerous hooning in CBD needs to stop

By Letters to the Editor
Updated October 24 2022 - 11:45pm, first published 4:30pm
Dangerous hooning in CBD needs to stop

Last night my neighbour's parked car was side swiped by a vehicle that lost control on the corner of Charles and Brisbane streets as a result of the widely accepted practice of ''hooning'' around Launceston's CBD.

