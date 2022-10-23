The Examiner
Spirit of Tasmania's new Victorian terminal officially opened

Anthony Haneveer
By Anthony Haneveer
Updated October 23 2022 - 1:28am, first published 1:26am
Brand ambassadors Mikel Kasipale and Isabelle Banovac welcome the Spirit of Tasmania on its inaugural sailing to Geelong. Picture by Rodney Braithwaite.

A "historical voyage" is how Spirit of Tasmania chairman Mike Grainger hailed the service's arrival in Geelong on Sunday morning.

