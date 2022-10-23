Coach Scott Roth was quick to praise Tasmanian unity after his JackJumpers team recorded the biggest win in their history.
At a time when factionalism and parochialism continue to plague hopes of an AFL franchise, the state's fledgling NBL club continue to provide a uniting force for the state's sport lovers.
Roth said this was again evident when the JackJumpers sent a major statement to the national competition by dismantling the Perth Wildcats 103-72 in front of a packed Derwent Entertainment Centre on Saturday night.
"These fans are with them through thick or thin," Roth said.
"More respect to these fans that they're there, rallying these guys on and they're a huge part of everything that we do with this franchise.
"From way up North to all the way down South, all these little towns around, we're trying to connect this brand to be a JackJumpers team for Tasmania and my passion is with the fans - no disrespect to Perth - and we thank them for being in that building.
"It's our number one priority and it's talked about constantly to make sure the Tasmanians are proud of the product we're putting on the floor ... and these guys fight like hell."
Having again started a campaign slowly, the result was Tasmania's fourth win in a row.
A 34-17 second quarter blew the game open and allowed the home team to cruise to victory.
Jack McVeigh's 17 points led the way with strong contributions from Rashard Kelly (16 points, 8 rebounds), Milton Doyle (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Matt Kenyon (14 points).
Despite topping three figures, Roth was more impressed with the Wildcats' meagre return and delighted to keep the dangerous Bryce Cotton to just 14 points.
"I was actually more excited by the defence first. To keep a team like that in the 70s is just an incredible effort by our guys.
"It's obviously nice to see the ball go through and I think it was maybe an unusual shooting night where you have that high percentage, so that was working for us, but I loved our intent defensively more than anything else.
"72 points says enough about our defensive mindset. It was a good effort across the board from our guys."
Roth diverted the post-match praise to his team of assistant coaches and said he was delighted to see Jack McVeigh sign on for another two years.
"Jack's not going anywhere as long as I'm here, he's just a culture fit for the entire state. He's still young, still growing and I think he's found a home here with us."
Fabijan Krslovic said the JackJumpers have provided an environment the staff enjoy working in.
"That was awesome - a lot of fun," he said.
"We come in every day and have a lot of fun. We enjoy putting in the work and trying to get better and really pushing ourselves.
"We all know when we look to our right and look to our left there are guys we can go to war with and guys we can trust out there. It's hard to describe the state of this team ... but it's awesome.
"That was a 40-minute effort - we didn't really give them anything the whole game. Everyone came on, did their job and we all did extremely well. It was a really complete performance and there wasn't a point on the court when it felt like we were on the back foot."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.