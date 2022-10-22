Having his name chanted by a packed home crowd during his team's biggest ever win convinced Jack McVeigh he had made the right decision to sign a new two-year contract with the Tasmania JackJumpers.
The 26-year-old "smiling assassin" announced the good news to the crowd after contributing 17 points to the JackJumpers' emphatic 103-72 win over NBL powerhouse Perth Wildcats in Hobart on Saturday.
"I've absolutely loved my time in Tasmania, it really does feel like home. I feel like I can be my true self here and play my best basketball," McVeigh said. "To have 5000 chanting your name is just crazy, it was like an out of body experience. I love the people here, it's an incredible feeling to have so many people have your back.
"It's just a fun place to come to work every day with the staff and players we have. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."
The NBL Blitz MVP is finding career-best form, having returned from a shoulder injury he sustained with the Boomers.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
