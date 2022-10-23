Update 6.30pm:
Police are continuing to investigate an incident at George Town on Saturday night, which resulted in the death of a 34-year-old man.
This afternoon police took a second man into custody in relation to the matter. Two men remain in custody assisting police with their enquiries.
At this stage no charges have been laid.
Police are conducting a specific line of enquiry searching for another man allegedly involved.
Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact George Town Police on 131 444 - quote reference number ESCAD 344-22102022.
Update: 3.00pm: - Police are continuing to investigate a fatal incident on Lambert Street at George Town on Saturday night.
Around 8.30pm police responded to a report of a disturbance allegedly between "four friends known to each other" in the street.
On arrival, emergency services found a 34-year-old man from Mount Direction with multiple stab wounds. He was provided medical assistance but sadly died at the scene.
Detective Inspector Melanie Groves said a man was currently in police custody and was assisting with enquiries, however, no charges have been laid as of yet.
She also said police were conducting a specific line of enquiry searching for two other men allegedly involved.
Police allege that a knife was the weapon used in the attack, but at this stage, they have not been unable to recover the knife.
Detective Inspector Melanie Groves said they were still investigating how many times the victim may have been allegedly stabbed.
"Police have multiple resources which have been deployed to multiple scenes in relation to this investigation," Detective Inspector Groves said.
"We have specialist resources from forensics, from uniform, from criminal investigation, forensic science services Tasmania, and other specialist resources that we are deploying to bring this to a peaceful and safe resolution," she said.
If anyone has any information, I strongly encourage them to contact police on 131 444, or on Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
UPDATE: 9.15am - Police are continuing to investigate a fatal incident on Lambert Street at George Town last night.
Around 8.30pm police responded to a report of a disturbance allegedly between four people known to each other in the street.
On arrival, emergency services found a 34-year-old man from Mount Direction with multiple stab wounds. He was provided medical assistance but sadly died at the scene.
One man is currently in police custody assisting with enquiries, and police are conducting a specific line of enquiry searching for two other men allegedly involved.
The area of the incident continues to be declared a crime scene, and forensic examinations will continue this morning.
EARLIER: 8.00am - Police have confirmed the death of a man in George Town after they were called to a disturbance on Lambert Street.
In a statement, police said they attended a disturbance allegedly between four people known to each other at about 8.30pm on Saturday night.
They allege that the victim received multiple stab wounds and have declared the area a crime scene and are investigating the matter.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.