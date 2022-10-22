Man receives laceration from youth at Punchbowl

A youth has been charged under the provision of the Youth Justice Act in relation to an incident at a Punchbowl residence on Saturday night.
During the incident, a man known to the youth received a non-life-threatening laceration.
The incident is alleged to have occurred sometime before 12am on Saturday, October 21.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.