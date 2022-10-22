The Examiner
Youth charged following stabbing in Punchbowl

Updated October 22 2022 - 5:50am, first published 5:30am
Man receives laceration from youth at Punchbowl

A youth has been charged under the provision of the Youth Justice Act in relation to an incident at a Punchbowl residence on Saturday night.

