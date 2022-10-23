Nearly 13 years after George Bailey guided Tasmania to a one-day cup victory in Launceston, the Tigers make a long-awaited return this week.
Now the national chairman of selectors, Bailey top-scored in that 2009 three-wicket win at the NTCA Ground over a NSW side which saw Steve Smith take three wickets and Stuart Clark hit two sixes.
Domestic action is set to return on Wednesday, albeit across the North Esk at UTAS Stadium, with the Marsh Cup pace-setting Tigers hosting Victoria.
City of Launceston Mayor Albert Van Zetten said landing the fixture built on the "fantastic" work council staff have undertaken over recent years to secure Big Bash games at the stadium.
"Following a very successful AFL and local football season, the team at the stadium has been busy preparing the playing surface for cricket season, which included installing the drop-in wicket the week after the State League football grand final," he said.
"That work also requires the ground staff to maintain the surrounds of the oval to a specific level, including cutting the grass to a much lower height than is required for football.
"The council holds regular discussions with Cricket Tasmania around content and scheduling at the stadium, which we believe is the best playing surface in the country.
"It's also a wonderful outcome for local cricket fans who would normally have to travel to Hobart to watch a game such as this, which can often be difficult if it's a midweek fixture as this one is."
The match will start at 2pm with the innings break expected around 5.30pm which Van Zetten hoped would allow Launceston's cricket followers to support the match.
"The later start time will obviously make it considerably easier and more convenient for fans who may work and still want to watch first-class cricket action at its very best right here in Launceston.
"Entry is free and we encourage fans from across the region to vote with their feet and come to what we believe will be a fantastic game of cricket."
The Tigers have won two of their three Marsh Cup fixtures to date and sit behind only unbeaten Western Australia.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
