Laws enabling voluntary assisted dying in Tasmania will begin on Sunday October 23, following an intensive 18-month implementation process led by the Department of Health.
The End-of-Life Choices (Voluntary Assisted Dying) Act 2021 allows eligible adults who are suffering from a terminal medical condition to decide how and when they die, should they meet the requirements and safeguards in the law.
Secretary of the Department of Health Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said that these include considerations of a person's medical condition, their decision-making capacity, whether they are acting voluntarily, and their age and residency.
"Accessing voluntary assisted dying is a strict process that will usually take many weeks and is not an emergency service," Ms Morgan-Wicks said in a statement.
"Most people will get the support they need from palliative care and end of life services, which improve quality of life for people with advanced disease.
"However, some people approaching the end of their life and experiencing intolerable suffering that cannot be relieved may want to request assistance to die."
The Act enables eligible adults to legally access prescribed medication to end their life - if they meet the requirements - with support and assistance from medical practitioners.
For more information visit www.health.tas.gov.au/vad, email vad@health.tas.gov.au or phone 1800 568 956.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals.
