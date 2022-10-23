The Interchange: How can cricketers dodge rainy Saturdays in October?

You have to feel for the cricketers.
Year after year it seems they're cursed by the weather.
It's incredibly bad luck we had four gorgeous days of sun this week only for it to start bucketing down at about midday on Saturday.
What makes it harder to swallow is that it stopped raining by 3pm.
By then it's either too late or things like the bowler's run-up aren't fit for play.
Wouldn't it be great if life worked like this: That we didn't have all our other commitments and on say Thursday of last week, when the sun was shining for hours, and cricketers could go 'we're playing today!'.
Alas, we can't just set up the stumps whenever the weather suits.
Having played numerous seasons, you consider washouts part of the game.
But of course there's the disappointment of not being able to get out there with your mates and convert practice into performance.
Cricket's also cut-throat with its small margins for error in batting and bowling so you get nervous in the lead-up.
It sucks when you realise that nervous energy might go nowhere once you hear the pitter, patter of rain on your bedroom window on a Saturday morning.
I don't think it's just 'Tassie weather' either as it often rained on Saturdays at this time of year when I was growing up in Wodonga in Victoria.
Teams from the Cricket Tasmania Premier League, Cricket North (CN) and TCL either didn't get to play or only got through a few overs on the weekend before play was called.
For CN men's first grade, it came after the Duckworth-Lewis system was needed in round one.
Then Riverside and South Launceston got washed out last week after the Blues only got through 17 overs of their batting innings.
Both sides have barely played any cricket in the first three weeks of the season.
Like any outdoor sport or event, cricket is at the mercy of mother nature.
Is there much we can do about it?
Straight up, why not start the season later when the weather is consistently better?
The issue is it would likely come at the cost of games because you'd have the problem of footy being at the other end.
The State League and NTFA start about late March so there'd be the concern of ground and player availability across the two sports if cricket went beyond its current end point. The CN first-grade men's grand final is on March 26.
Another way to look at that, and one which could help cricket, is to shorten footy season and start that in May. With at least 18 rounds and finals, it's a long footy season right across Australia and one which could be scaled down.
One idea would be to get every footy team to play each other once during the home and away season and then expand the finals.
With the weather typically still good through April, it seems cricket would have a better chance of getting full games in as opposed to battling through October.
Another thought is to squeeze more one-day cricket in during the better weather.
But because it can require about seven hours of play that's difficult to do when also juggling Twenty20 and two-day cricket.
The CN back-to-back one-dayers coming up on November 5 and 6 seem a great idea given what's happened the past few weeks.
Let's hope the weather can be kind to the players that weekend.
Alternatively, given its length, perhaps T20 cricket should be played first (through October) before the one-dayers.
Last year's Cricket North T20s were played from November 11 to December 16. This year's carnival style tournament is scheduled for the December 17-18 weekend before the grand final on January 13.
Given its shorter game time, T20 appears to offer more flexibility for moving a match to a weeknight if the forecast doesn't look good.
These ideas might not fit the bill but it would be great to dodge this inclement weather that seems to roll in on Saturdays in October every year.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
