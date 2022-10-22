Matches around Tasmania were battered by rain on Saturday with almost all games across the Cricket Tasmania Premier League, Cricket North and Tasmanian Cricket League abandoned.
Four of the five Greater Northern Cup one-day matches were abandoned on Saturday due to inclement weather across the North and North-West.
Wynyard and Mowbray, who were at Wynyard Showgrounds, were the fortunate teams that got a game in.
The Tigers, who ended up on 7-91, prevailed in a tight match in which most batsmen struggled to score in the double digits. Mowbray batted first and made 87.
The top-order struggled to get starts with number four Thomas Dwyer, who notched six runs, the best of them.
Number five Jason Snare steadied the ship with a quick-fire 44 from 60 balls with two fours and two sixes.
Tigers opener Dilan Sandagirigoda, with 29 runs and four boundaries, was the glue for his team's batting innings.
Tail-ender Yasaswi Vallabhaneni got Wynyard out of trouble, hitting 20 not out from 15 balls.
The Eagles got great bowling performances from Joel Proctor (2-3) and Jackson O'Toole (2-9) from his five overs.
South Launceston welcomed Latrobe and got three overs in at NTCA no. 2.
There wasn't a ball bowled in the Westbury versus Burnie game at Ingamells Oval.
It was a similar case for Ulverstone and Launceston at Ulverstone and Sheffield versus Riverside at Sheffield.
Cricket North's second-grade matches got halfway through their first innings of play before the rain came, with South Launceston looking on top of Launceston.
The Lions were 9-54, with Alex Licht putting on a clinic taking 6-21, while Riverside were 5-79 with Matt Owens on 32 not out and Zeeshan Mirza having figures of 3-14 off seven.
The women's first-grade matches were also abandoned.
The Cricket Tasmania Premier League's attempt to shift into two-day mode became the latest victim of Tasmania's weather.
The men's competition was meant to progress from one-day matches this weekend with the Greater Northern Raiders taking on Glenorchy for consecutive Saturdays.
However, not a ball was bowled at New Town Oval meaning the fixture will revert to a one-day match next week.
Tim Coyle's side have one win from three one-dayers thus far and sit eighth on the nine-team ladder.
On Sunday, Raiders women face their first fixtures since losing Corinne Hall (Sydney Thunder), Sasha Moloney (Melbourne Stars), Emma-Manix-Geeves, Ruth Johnston, Julia Cavanough and Hayley Silver-Holmes (Hobart Hurricanes) to their WBBL teams.
Darren Simmonds' side face a Twenty20 double-header against Clarence at Kangaroo Bay Oval with games scheduled for 10.30am and 2pm.
Hadspen got away to a blinder of a start, smacking 1-103 off 10 overs against Legana before rain prevailed.
Adam House continued his strong start to the season, backing up last week's 40 with a swashbuckling 68 from just 37 balls.
However, he was the only wicket to fall as Yadwinder Singh removed him in his only over.
Evandale Panthers and Longford's game was seemingly in the balance with the Panthers at 2-46.
ACL's Cam Martin was putting on a clinic with the ball against Perth in the Demons' first game of the year.
Martin had 5-11 having bowled only 21 balls, leaving Perth struggling at 5-37 before rain intervened.
Western Tiers were 1-3 against Trevallyn, with Jacob Millwood claiming the wicket of Mark Cooper.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
