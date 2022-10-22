The Examiner
There have been 396 at-fault crashes involving Metro Tasmania buses in 2022

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
October 22 2022 - 5:00pm
Metro Tasmania buses

There have been 396 at-fault crashes involving Metro Tasmania buses in 2022, new figures show.

