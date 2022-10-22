There have been 396 at-fault crashes involving Metro Tasmania buses in 2022, new figures show.
There have also been 291 incidences of violence and antisocial behaviour on Metro buses across the state from January to October 11 this year.
Shadow Minister for Transport Josh Willie said the figures, which were released through the Legislative Council's Question on Notice, were alarming and urged Transport Minister Michael Ferguson to "do more" to provide safe and reliable public transport to Tasmanians.
"No wonder 103 Metro drivers have resigned in 2022 alone - virtually cancelling out the 111 recruited to address driver shortages and dropped trips," he said.
"The government continues to let down Tasmanians and Minister Ferguson must work with Metro to address these issues immediately."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said on Saturday that the government is working to create strategies to deal with the antisocial behaviour.
"t's unacceptable anti-social behaviour," he said.
"Our buses are fitted with CCTV which helps of course with identifying and investigating those that have allegedly been involved in anti-social behaviour.
"We are looking at anything that we can do to ensure that when it comes to Metro, State Growth and Tas Police that we are working together to crack down on antisocial behaviour and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms."
MR Rockliff said that with many people relying on public transport in Tasmania it was important to tackle issues with bus services.
"Our public transport is there for people to use to get from Point A to Point B and people rely on that network.," he said.
"They rely on that network to get their supplies and consumables for the family home, they rely on public transport to go to work and back again, they rely on public transport to access our schools.
"Tasmanians deserve better than a minority of people disrupting bus drivers and also antisocial behaviour only discourages people from using public transport in the first place. We will do all we can when it comes to working together to crack down on this behaviour."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
