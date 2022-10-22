The models were miniature but the crowds enormous as Summerdale Hall hosted the Launceston scale model expo.
Aiming for another crowd of 500-odd, organisers were thrilled to see enthusiasts of all ages crowding around model cars, planes, trains and tanks.
Behind a display of Australian cars sat Wynyard's Colin Siggins, a model builder and collector of 30-plus years.
Disassembling manufactured diecast models to their shell, he rebuilds them into something not commercially available, but every bit as professionally made.
"It's basically getting the different body configurations that manufacturers don't make, so I make a wagon a ute, or a panel van out of a sedan," he explained.
The process takes patience, passion, and "countless" hours.
He is currently working on six models commissioned by other collectors, and has sent models to every state bar Western Australia.
"A lot of my collection has actually been funded by building cars for other people, so the hobby funds itself in that respect," he said.
"I don't advertise the fact that I do that now because I've got so much work - I'm not getting time to do my own thing."
The expo is run by the Launceston Scale Model Club and raises funds for different causes each year.
Last year, the club donated $2000 to New Horizons and $1500 to a women's shelter.
Tim Cocker, a member of nearly 20 years, said the club was always on the lookout for new members.
"There's only about 20-25 members in the club but we're quite happy to raise a few bob and help out whoever wants a hand," Mr Cocker said.
"We'd love a lot of younger members because we're an ageing group.
"There's a lot of people who do it, but they don't think to come out and join the club."
