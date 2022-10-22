It's third time lucky for Tasmania's 'super group' Van Diemen's Band in October as they began a statewide tour of a program devoted exclusively to the Italian Baroque master composer Antonio Vivaldi (of Four Seasons fame) called 'The Harmonic Inspiration'.
Three years in the planning and requiring an 11-member ensemble to play some of the most dazzling instrumental music of the 18th century, this ambitious project has been cancelled twice because of the state's restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic - on the second occasion at less than 24 hours' notice.
Van Diemen's Band's artistic director Julia Fredersdorff said pulling the plug in June of last year was a huge disappointment.
"It wasn't just a matter of having all the right players available; we were also accessing rare instruments that at the time weren't available to us in Tasmania, such as the long-necked theorbo and a quality harpsichord," she said.
"Rescheduling wasn't something we could do in the short term. It's taken us this long to put everything back together."
Nearly a year-and-a-half later, the right collaboration of artists is once again available, and VDB has acquired its very own harpsichord, commissioned from the Dutch builder Titus Crijnen, and arriving in Hobart from his workshop in northern Spain only in June - all thanks to the generosity of the band's patrons.
"That's the upside to all this," Ms Fredersdorff said.
"We can deliver a concert of even higher sonic quality than would have been the case before the pandemic. And this year Van Diemen's Band has had major tours throughout mainland Australia and New Zealand, so we're very match-fit for these shows."
Ms Fredersdorff said the concerts take listeners to 18th-century Venice and its most famous composer, whose music evokes the romance and ambience of the city of his birth more vividly than any painting or story, especially the concertos in his 1711 publication L'estro armonico ('The Harmonic Inspiration' in English) that make up the bulk of the program.
"With Vivaldi, you really feel as if you're in Venice," she said.
"Right there in that gondola, sunlight flickering off the surface of a canal. No singing gondolier though - instead, you have the sound of violins and plenty of other instruments as well.
"A couple of the concertos in L'estro armonico are written for not just one or two, but four violin soloists."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals.
