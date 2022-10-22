The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

It's third time lucky for Tasmania's 'super group' Van Diemen's Band

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
October 22 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Van Diemen's Band is touring 'The Harmonic Inspiration' around the state. Supplied picture.

It's third time lucky for Tasmania's 'super group' Van Diemen's Band in October as they began a statewide tour of a program devoted exclusively to the Italian Baroque master composer Antonio Vivaldi (of Four Seasons fame) called 'The Harmonic Inspiration'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.