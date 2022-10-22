The resident knitting group at OneCare's Kings Meadows facility wanted to recognise and celebrate its staff members and carers and have recently created a large wall-hanging of the different flags that represent the workforce and residents.
Srijan Kharel is the coordinator of the group and said The Manor group meets once a week and that many of the residents look forward to gathering together to knit and connect.
"It's run by one of our volunteers and we have eight to nine residents who are part of the knitting group," he said.
"It's a great social activity for our residents who get together, knit, talk and laugh. It's a great group environment and great way for them to socialise and show off their skills.
"We had a new resident who recently joined the knitting club and he said he used to knit jumpers, hundreds of them in the past, and he wants to do the same here. Even doing basic knitting and learning new ways and things to knit, it's great for those here at The Manor to get craft and creative."
The group's past projects include knitting four different wall-hangings - one for each season - which are already on display, and their next project is to knit the LGBTQIA+ pride flag.
OneCare, a not-for-profit aged care provider, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, so it was a great opportunity to display the newly completed wall-hanging and thank each and every person who has been a part of the OneCare family throughout the past two decades.
OneCare has five residential homes across the state supporting more than 2000 clients and employing 800 people - many of whom are from different countries and cultures.
OneCare said they are incredibly proud of their diverse workforce and are committed to ensuring every employee feels valued, respected, inspired and supported.
The knitting group meets every Wednesday between 10-11.30am.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
