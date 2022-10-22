The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Knitting group creates flag wool art for OneCare Centre

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
October 22 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the knitting group at OneCare facility The Manor in Kings Meadows. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The resident knitting group at OneCare's Kings Meadows facility wanted to recognise and celebrate its staff members and carers and have recently created a large wall-hanging of the different flags that represent the workforce and residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.